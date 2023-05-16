When Twitterati got obsessed with Ranbir Kapoor-Arijit Singh (Ran-jit) duo, check out

ADVERTISEMENT
Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
16 May,2023 00:05:31
In the realm of music and cinema, the ‘Ran-jit’ collaboration stands as a testament to the artistic heights that can be achieved when two powerhouses, Ranbir Kapoor and Arijit Singh unite. The duo truly transcends all magic on the edge.

And as we continue to bask in the glory of Arijit Singh’s musical prowess and Ranbir Kapoor’s unmatched acting finesse, we eagerly await the next chapter in this magical journey, where their combined brilliance will undoubtedly astound us once again.

One fan, bursting with enthusiasm, took to the realm of Twitter to craft a delightful thread dedicated to the enchanting songs that emerge from the incredible collaboration of the ‘Ran-jit’ duo. Here we have shared the instances beneath, as chronologically assorted by News18.

From the soul-stirring depths of “O Bedardeya” in the recent blockbuster “TJMM,” where Ranbir’s expressive eyes seamlessly intertwine with Arijit’s haunting background score, to the vivacious energy of “Ullu ka Pattha,” where Ranbir’s mischievous antics infuse life into the playful composition.

And who could ever forget the sublime “Phir Le Aaya Dil” from the timeless gem “Barfi,” where Ranbir’s visage and poignant expressions effortlessly convey the character’s speechlessness, while Arijit’s celestial voice leaves us in a state of utter reverence. This meticulously curated list, curated by a user going by the name of Shekhar Dutt, encapsulates the extraordinary synergy between these two incomparable talents.

And then we have Tum Saath Ho from the movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The song remains one of a kind in our hearts.

Check out the tweets below-

 

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

