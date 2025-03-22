Dwayne Bravo confirms break-up with girlfriend, Regina Ramjit; opens up on Shah Rukh Khan & more

Former cricketer and singer Dwayne Bravo has addressed various aspects of his life, from relationships to his admiration for India. Setting the record straight in an Interview with Times it India, he clarified that he has never been married, despite speculation about his past relationship with Barbadian model Regina Ramjit. Bravo, who has three children, acknowledged that some may find it surprising given his single status, but he explained that cultural differences shape family structures in different ways.

In 2016, he had introduced Regina as his partner on a popular Indian television show. However, he shared that they have since moved on, though they remain in contact. He mentioned that Regina, now a mother, lives in Barbados, while he resides in Trinidad. Whenever he visits Barbados, he meets her daughter, Bella.

Bravo also spoke about his strong connection with India, saying he experiences an unmatched level of appreciation from fans there. Regardless of which city he visits, he feels welcomed and valued. He expressed gratitude for the warmth and support he receives across the country, emphasizing that India holds a special place in his life.

Discussing his interest in Indian cinema, Bravo recalled his past appearances in films. He admitted that his cricketing career had limited his ability to pursue acting seriously. However, with retirement allowing for a more structured schedule, he hopes to explore more opportunities in the film industry. He also mentioned that Shah Rukh Khan had once assured him of a role in a Bollywood project. Now that he is closely associated with Khan’s team, he expects to see him frequently and remains optimistic about the possibility of working in Hindi films in the future.