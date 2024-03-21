From Mohd Shami, Devon Conway, Mark Wood To Prasidh Krishna: Cricketers Who Are Unavailable For IPL 2024

The 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is just around the corner and the excitement among cricket fans is palpable. As we eagerly await the start of this much-awaited cricketing extravaganza, IWMBuzz.com extends its best wishes to all the participating teams. However, as we gear up for the upcoming tournament, it is worth noting that there are a few players who will unfortunately miss out on playing the whole season or a part of it, due to various reasons.

We take a closer look at some interesting facts about these players, as we prepare for what promises to be yet another thrilling edition of the IPL.

Devon Conway (Chennai Super Kings)

This is yet another big blow for this season’s IPL. The team defending its title will face a significant setback without their ace opener, who is very unlikely to participate in the initial phase of the competition. Conway has been advised eight weeks of rest after his thumb surgery. The Dhoni-led team will wait and watch for Conway’s recovery. They have not named any replacement as of now.

Dilshan Madushanka (Mumbai Indians)

The Sri Lankan bowler suffered a hamstring tear and went off the field during his side’s One-Day International match against Bangladesh in Chattogram. Madushanka, who is set to miss the whole tournament, has been replaced by young South African pace sensation Kwena Maphaka.

Gus Atkinson (Kolkata Knight Riders)

ECB has withdrawn Atkinson from IPL 2024 in order to manage his workload. Srilanka’s pacer Dushmantha Chameera who went unsold at the recent auction, has now joined the KKR team at a reserve price of Rs 50 lakhs.

Harry Brook (Delhi Capitals)

The talented English batsman, Harry Brook, has decided to skip this year’s IPL tournament to be with his family during a difficult time. His grandmother passed away recently, and he wants to support his grieving family in their time of need. As of now, DC has not named a replacement for Brook and wants to look for an adequate replacement after an internal check on available talents.

Jason Behrendorff (Mumbai Indians)

An unfortunate injury has forced the left-arm Australian pacer out of the tournament. Jason Behrendorff, who was a key player for Mumbai Indians in the previous season, picking up 14 wickets, will not be available for the current season. Mumbai Indians have already found a replacement for him in English fast bowler Luke Wood, for Rs. 50 lakhs. He is a promising player and looks eager to go.

Jason Roy (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Roy, an attacking top-order batter, pulled out of the IPL due to unforeseen personal reasons. Roy is replaced by another hard-hitting English batter Phil Salt. Salt represented Delhi Capitals last year before going unsold at the auction. He will join KKR for a reserve price of Rs. 1.5 crore.

Lungi Ngidi (Delhi Capitals)

It has been confirmed that Lungi Ngidi, the talented South African fast bowler, will unfortunately miss IPL 2024, due to an injury. This setback has resulted in Delhi Capitals bringing in Australian all-rounder Jake Fraser-McGurk as his replacement. He has been acquired by DV for his reserve price of Rs 50 lakhs. Meanwhile, Ngidi has been struggling with an ankle problem ever since South Africa’s tour of India happened.

Matheesha Pathirana (Chennai Super Kings)

The talented Sri Lankan fast bowler will be absent for the first few matches of the 2024 IPL season due to a hamstring injury. He happened to be a stand-out in the CSK team last year, having done extremely well in the death overs of every single match he played in.

Mark Wood (Lucknow Super Giants)

The England fast bowler Mark Wood has withdrawn from the upcoming IPL season after being advised by his board to help manage his workload ahead of the T20 World Cup scheduled this June and a home summer. LDG has named Shamar Joseph as Wood’s replacement in the upcoming season. He will join the team for Rs 3 crore.

Mohammad Shami (Gujarat Titans)

This has to be the biggest blow from the Indian talents made available for IPL this season. Mohammad Shami, a match-winner, given his recent form and credibility, will surely be missed by GT. Shami had to undergo surgery for a problem with his right heel last month. As a result, he will not be able to participate in the upcoming 2024 IPL tournament. GT has announced that Indian pacer Sandeep Warrior will be taking his place. Warrior has been bought for his base price of Rs. 50 lakhs.

Prasidh Krishna (Rajasthan Royals)

The fast bowler underwent a surgical procedure to repair his left proximal quadriceps tendon. At present, he is under the careful observation of the BCCI Medical Team and will proceed with rehabilitation shortly. Even during the last year’s IPL, Prasidh was not available and was replaced then by Sandeep Sharma. For this season, RR has not yet named his replacement.

Robin Minz (Gujarat Titans)

The wicket-keeper batsman from Jharkhand will miss the upcoming tournament. This is due to a minor bike accident that he suffered early this month. Minz happens to be the first tribal player chosen for IPL. His replacement is yet to be named.

Are you going to miss these stars this IPL? Which is the team most affected owing to the unavailability of these players?