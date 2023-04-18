Arjun Tendulkar is one of the most popular and admired young cricketers that we have in the country right now. For quite a long time, fans had been eagerly waiting for him to play in the IPL. It was a few seasons back when he was picked up by Mumbai Indians. However, it was only in the game against KKR did he manage to win hearts by earning a debut.

Arjun Tendulkar plays a special game against Sunrisers Hyderabad:

In the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Arjun Tendulkar did a terrific job with his bowling. He finished with a spell of 2.5 overs by giving away just 18 runs and has picked up 1 wicket. His economy rate was good too with just 6.35.

Despite bowling the last over, he managed to keep his nerves and even took a wicket to help his side win.