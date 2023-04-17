Sara Tendulkar is the daughter of Sachin Tendulkar and the sister of aspiring cricketer Arjun Tendulkar. As the news is already floating all over the internet that Sachin Tendulkar’s son is making his IPL debut, being a part of Mumbai Indians. The sister couldn’t keep control and cheered his brother lovingly.

Sara Tendulkar And Arjun Tendulkar Bond

Siblings Sara Tendulkar and Arjun Tendulkar share a great bond with each other, and we have often seen them smiling whenever spotted together. Arjun Tendulkar made his IPL debut on Sunday, playing for Mumbai Indians against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Sara Tendulkar shared a glimpse of the match and said, “Happiest Sister Today!!! #24 @arjuntendulkar24.”

On the other hand, congratulating and wishing son Arjun Tendulkar, the cricket God, shared an emotional post saying, “You have worked very hard to reach here, and I am sure you will continue to do so. This is the start of a beautiful journey. All the best!”

In another post, he said, “Arjun, today you have taken another important step in your journey as a cricketer. As your father, someone who loves you and is passionate about the game, I know you will continue to give the game the respect it deserves, and the game will love you back.”

Sara Tendulkar enjoyed her brother playing on the field with her squad last night. In conclusion, Mumbai Indians won the match, and Arjun Tendulkar got praised for his performance.

