For quite a long time, Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar has been a part of the Mumbai Indians squad. However, despite having been a part of the team, he never made it to the playing XI. However, in the game against KKR in IPL 2023, Arjun Tendulkar finally makes his debut. Not just that, he even bowled the first over of the match and conceeded just 5 runs in the first over. See below –

Go well – Arjun Tendulkar! A debut for him after a long time, hopefully a great match for him! pic.twitter.com/PINv8dYQY2 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 16, 2023

Let us know all your views in the comments section below