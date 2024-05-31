World No Tobacco Day 2024: Sachin Tendulkar Shares A Piece Of Advice His Father Taught Him

The God of cricket, Sachin Tendulkar, is known for his marvelous cricket journey. With his amazing skills, he became the pride of the Nation and always tried to make India better. The cricketer is a low-key person who only talks about stuff that matters for humanity, well-being, and sports. On World No Tobacco Day, the legend took this opportunity to inform his fans and followers across the globe by sharing his personal advice, which his father taught him at the start of his cricket journey.

Valuable Piece Of Advice By Sachin Tendulkar On World No Tobacco Day

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sachin shared a story about the advice his father taught him. In the story, he wrote, “At the start of my international career, my father gave me a simple yet important piece of advice: never promote tobacco. I have lived by it, and so can you. Let us choose health over tobacco for a better future. #WorldNoTobaccoDay.”

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar is expected to watch the India vs. Pakistan T20 World Cup match in New York. The Indian cricket team, captained by Rohit Sharma, will witness a familiar face in the stands during the match with Pakistan on 9 June in New York.