Sachin Tendulkar’s Security Guard Shoots Himself, Here’s Why

A shocking news surfaced this evening of Sachin Tendulkar’s security guard committing suicide in Maharashtra’s Jamner. As per the reports, a State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) officer assigned to protect the Bharat Ratna recipient Sachin Tendulkar shot himself to death.

The 39-year-old Prakash Kapde was on a short break at his family home in Jamner town. And the incident took place on Wednesday, 15 May 2024. The officer, who had been visiting his hometown, allegedly shot himself with his service gun in the neck.

According to TOI reports, the incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, and senior police inspector Kiran Shinde of Jamner Police Station confirmed the news.

As per the reports from News18, the reason behind him committing suicide is due to personal reasons, but the investigation is going on, and his remains have been sent for postmortem. “As per preliminary investigations, he may have taken the extreme step owing to certain personal reasons, but we are waiting for the full details of the probe,” said Kiran Shinde, senior police inspector.