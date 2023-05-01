ADVERTISEMENT
Shubman Gill's old photo from 2016 with Arjun Tendulkar goes viral, netizen says, "Jija ke saath..."

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
01 May,2023 15:45:38
Shubman Gill is one of the most talented and admired cricketers in the country in today’s time. He’s been in red-hot form for a long time and well, that’s why, his fans and admirers have been showering upon him all sorts of love and affection. He started getting his due share of success and popularity immediately after her U-19 days. However, if we at all talk about playing skills, it has improved tremendously in the past year or so. After having represented Kolkata Knight Riders for a few years in IPL, Shubman shifted to Gujarat Titans in 2022.

Check out this adorable and special throwback photo of Shubman Gill with Arjun Tendulkar:

As far as personal life is concerned, Shubman has always been close to the Tendulkar family. While there were media reports and rumours of him and Sara Tendulkar apparently dating, he’s also shared a good equation with her brother Arjun Tendulkar who’s currently playing for Mumbai Indians in IPL. Well, amidst all this, an old photo of Shubman and Arjun is going viral and well, some of the comments in the photo are hilarious. Check out below –

Shubman Gill's old photo from 2016 with Arjun Tendulkar goes viral, netizen says, "Jija ke saath..." 802986

Shubman Gill's old photo from 2016 with Arjun Tendulkar goes viral, netizen says, "Jija ke saath..." 802987

Shubman Gill's old photo from 2016 with Arjun Tendulkar goes viral, netizen says, "Jija ke saath..." 802988

Shubman Gill's old photo from 2016 with Arjun Tendulkar goes viral, netizen says, "Jija ke saath..." 802990

Jokes aside, we at IWMBuzz wish both Shubman Gill and Arjun Tendulkar all the very best for their cricketing careers going forward. Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

