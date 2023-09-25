Sara and Arjun Tendulkar's timeless sibling bond wins internet on Arjun's 24th birthday, see photos

The heartwarming and enduring bond between Sara Tendulkar and her younger brother Arjun Tendulkar has become a trending topic on the internet. A viral image, which has garnered attention across social media platforms, has resurfaced, showcasing the siblings in two sets of photographs: one from their childhood and another from the present day. These pictures highlight the remarkable consistency of their relationship over the years, and it’s evident that time has done little to diminish the affection and connection they share. The images radiate an undeniable charm, leaving viewers with a sense of nostalgia and admiration for their unchanging bond.

Amidst the public’s fascination with their sibling connection, the Tendulkar family recently celebrated Arjun Tendulkar’s 24th birthday. The significance of the occasion was not lost on anyone, as Arjun is the son of the cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar. However, what made the day even more special was the heartfelt gesture of Arjun’s elder sister, Sara Tendulkar. She took to her Instagram account to commemorate her brother’s birthday by sharing a series of heartwarming photographs that offer a glimpse into their cherished moments from childhood.

Have a look-

The accompanying caption, with the pictures, Sara shared on her social media handle “Baby bro turns 24 on the 24th!!! Happiest birthday. Your sister has always got your back,” serves as a testament to the deep and unwavering bond they share. This Instagram post has touched the hearts of many, emphasizing the enduring love between the siblings and further solidifying their status as beloved figures both in and beyond the world of cricket.