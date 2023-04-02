PV Sindhu is one of the finest and most amazing shuttlers in the country. She’s made the country proud on many levels when it comes to badminton and all that has helped her achieve a lot of fan following and respect from the audience. Off-late, she’s not been in the best of form. However, it doesn’t take away the fact that she’s a legend in badminton for India.

In the ongoing Madrid Spain Masters cup, PV Sindhu entered the final and lost to Gregoria Mariska Tunjung. She outclassed Sindhu in straight games (21-8, 21-8). With this, Sindhu has settled for silver in the tournament.

