A really sad and heartbreaking update is coming in for all fans and admirers of PV Sindhu.

As far as as the sport of badminton is concerned ladies and gentlemen, she’s nothing less than a legend who’s proven her mettle on multiple occasions on the badminton court. This time however, we have a really heartbreaking update from her end. Unfortunately, her dismal display of performance continued as she unfortunately made a shocking first round exit from the All England Championship. She made the exit after losing to Zhang Yi Man of China in straight games. The game happened in Birmingham on Wednesday.

Currently, Sindhu is ranked world Number 9 and she did give a tough fight before eventually losing 17-21 and 11-21 in the 39 mins contest.

Well, here’s hoping that fortune changes for Sindhu going forward and once again, she’s back at what she does best and that is to slay on the court. For more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com