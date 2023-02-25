PV Sindhu, India’s top shuttler, has parted relations with her coach, Park Tae Sang. The South Korean coach acknowledged the news, assuming responsibility for Sindhu’s previous setbacks. Park announced the news on Instagram, stating Sindhu told him she wanted to find a new coach after her recent depressing performances. On his Instagram page, the coach stated, “I’d like to talk about my relationship with pvsindhu1, which many people have asked about. She has made disappointing moves in all recent matches, and as a coach, I feel responsible.”

Park stated that he would like to stay with her until the next Olympics but will continue to wish the two-time Olympic medalists the best from afar.

“So she (Sindhu) decided she needed a change and would look for a new coach. I resolved to respect and obey her decision,” Park wrote. He’s sorry he won’t be able to be with her until the next Olympics, but he’ll be cheering her on from afar.

Under Park’s coaching, Sindhu earned her second consecutive Olympic medal, a bronze. Not to mention the gold medal from the Commonwealth Games in 2022.

He will remember every moment he spent with her. He would want to thank everyone who has encouraged and supported him, he said.

Sindhu is currently looking for a new coach. She earned a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics while being coached by Indian icon Pullela Gopichand. A few years later, Kim Ji Hyun, a former player and now coach, took over for Gopichand, although her tenure was cut short due to an apparent conflict between the player and the coach.

After she departed, Kim gave an emotional interview on a Korean YouTube site in which she labeled Sindhu “heartless,” saying she didn’t have time to contact her. At the same time, she was sick and was only concerned with practice and training sessions. PV Ramana, Sindhu’s father, has disputed the allegations.

Let us know your opinions in the comment section below; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.

Source: Zee News