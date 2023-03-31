PV Sindhu is one of the finest and most talented sports personalities that we have in the country. She’s made the country proud at a global level on many occasions in the past and well, we are all truly proud of all her achievements. To tell you all a little bit about her and her latest achievement right now, PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and B Sai Praneeth advanced to the second round in the respective singles matches at the Madrid Spain Masters 2023 while on the other hand, the men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty eventually forfeited their match due to an injury. Sindhu defeated Switzerland’s Jenjira Stadelmann 21-10, 21-14 in a 31-minute long first round women’s singles match on Wednesday night. In the men’s doubles, India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who won the Swiss Open 2023 recently, retired just seven minutes into their match against the world No. 41 Japanese duo of Ayato Endo and Yuta Takei after an injury to Satwik. Earlier, in the men’s singles, Kidambi Srikanth, who slipped to 21st place in the world rankings, defeated Thailand’s world No. 32 Sitthikom Thammasin 21-11, 25-27, 23-21 in a hard-fought opener which lasted over one hour.

