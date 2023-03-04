PV Sindhu is a professional badminton player from India. She was born in the Indian city of Hyderabad. Sindhu is regarded as one of India’s most accomplished female badminton players, having won multiple awards. PV Sindhu made her international debut in 2009 in Colombo, Sri Lanka, in the Sub-Junior Asian Badminton Championships. She has won numerous major championships since then, including the World Championships, Commonwealth Games, and Asian Games.

PV Sindhu is well-known for her stylish appearance on and off the court. She has been seen in fashionable clothes and has even walked the runway for fashion events. PV Sindhu frequently dresses in traditional Indian clothes for functions and public engagements. She has been photographed wearing exquisite sarees, lehengas, and salwar suits. PV Sindhu’s outfit choices have piqued the interest of fashion publications and websites, and she has been called one of India’s most fashionable athletes on many occasions. PV Sindhu’s fashion taste, in general, shows her confident and daring nature, both on and off the court. She appeared in gorgeous lehenga outfits; have a look below –

PV Sindhu’s Lehenga Outfits –

PV Sindhu wore a tiered lehenga skirt embellished with blingtastic sequined floral booti motifs. The blouse had a plunging neckline, full-length sleeves, and golden details. An elaborate tulle dupatta completed the ensemble. PV Sindhu conquered the ethnic fashion game by accessorizing the lehenga ensemble with delicate yet eye-catching gems. She accessorized her look with a choker, studs, and a floral-inspired bejeweled ring. In terms of cosmetics, she kept it simple and allowed her natural radiance to speak for itself. Her hair was parted on the side and finished with lovely curls.

Her ethnic glam left her admirers and followers breathless in her most recent post. Yep, you read that correctly! She posted a picture montage of herself. She appeared like a heavenly vision dressed in a blingtastic lehenga outfit. She chose a beautifully adorned Frontier Raas lehenga in a bright pink color. The airy gown was adorned with sparkling jewels and delicate needlework. The blouse had a plunging neckline, half-length sleeves, and golden details. The ensemble included an elaborate tulle dupatta and a matching waist belt.

PV Sindhu posted to her Instagram account and astonished millions of followers by showcasing her desi avatar. PV Sindhu looked stunningly beautiful in a deep pale yellow lehenga. She wore it with a silver-colored shirt that was embellished with silver embroidery. Her blouse had a U-neckline and was half-sleeved. She also wore a transparent dupatta with a big silver-shiny border around it. PV Sindhu wore her hair open and accessorized with pierced diamond earrings and a silver diamond ring.

Which lehenga outfit of PV Sindhu do you like the most? Let us know your opinion in the comment below; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.