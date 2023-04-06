The IPL tournament is quite literally a feast for all cricket lovers and for the right reasons. Every year, it brings the world of cricket and movies together and well, what greater joy could it be for Indian fans? Today was another blockbuster game between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Shah Rukh Khan meets Virat Kohli at Eden Gardens:

In the first half of the game, KKR were struggling as the game was completely dominated by RCB. However, a blistering innings from Shardul Thakur helped the home squad and eventually, they won by 81 runs. However, what was most special was that King Khan was seen with his daughter Suhana at the ground. Not just that, SRK was even seen teaching Virat Kohli the iconic step of “Jhoome Jo Pathaan” when they met. Check out below –

Kohli & Shahrukh Khan – Two icons of India. pic.twitter.com/BSVkeAcBto — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 6, 2023

Work Front:

Shah Rukh Khan has movies like Jawan and Dunki going forward alongside 'Tiger Vs Pathaan'.