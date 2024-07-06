Sreejita De consoles husband Michael & applauds Team Germany after Euro 2024 exit

Last night witnessed a thriller at the on-going Euro 2024 tournament when Spain faced off against Germany in the football match in a scintillating quarter final draw.

Both teams brought their best and while there was immense drama till the final whistle, Spain prevailed over Germany by defeating them in a 2-1 result thus knocking out Germany from the tournament.

And while everyone had their wishes to give for the German team, it also became a moment for actor Sreejita De to go on and pen her thoughts.

De went on to post the German team’s photo as she wrote, ‘Team Germany you were incredible throughout this tournament! You made all the fans extremely proud and happy. It doesn’t matter if you win or loose… What matters is your magnificent energy and this beautiful journey in Euro 2024’. She also tagged her German husband, Michael Blohm Pape while sharing the image-

As known, De married Blohm Pape, a German back on June 30, 2023 in Germany in an ethereal white wedding. And it seems she has also adopted her husband’s love for football and support for the German national team as she offered her support.

Germany was ousted from the Euro 2024 tournament despite being hosts in a thrilling quarter final that went into extra time. Following that match, Portugal squared off against France which was also a thriller as France defeated Portugal in penalties thus marking Cristiano Ronaldo’s last Euro tournament.