Virat Kohli is one of the finest and most respected cricketers that we have in the world. He’s a true global sensation in the genuine sense of the term and well, over due course of time, he’s proven his class and perfection as a batsman for real. For the past decade or so, he has been absolutely prolific and well, as far as Indian batting is concerned ladies and gentlemen, majority of the records belong to him only. However, right now, one player who’s well and truly doing his best to establish his niche and cement his place in the squad across all formats is none other than Shubman Gill.

During the third T20I against New Zealand, Shubman Gill scored a fantastic century and scored 126 runs. With this, he managed to score more than 126 runs thereby becoming the Indian with the highest T20I score. Regarding the same, Virat Kohli had special words to say for Shubman Gill and we are loving the way he’s been appreciated. See below –

Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic, right ladies and gentlemen? Wonderful and amazing in the true sense of the term, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com