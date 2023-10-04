Digital | News

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli make BIG request on Instagram amidst pregnancy rumours

Virat Kohli made a humble request to his friends and fans. He urged them not to request him for tickets to the ICC World Cup 2023 matches throughout the tournament.

04 Oct,2023 16:31:09
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli make BIG request on Instagram amidst pregnancy rumours 858168

The excitement for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 is palpable as cricket enthusiasts around the world eagerly await the start of the tournament. England is set to kick off the event against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 5. However, in the midst of this anticipation, a recent Instagram post by Indian cricketing superstar Virat Kohli has caught the attention of fans.

In an Instagram story, Virat made a humble request to his friends and fans. He urged them not to request him for tickets to the ICC World Cup 2023 matches throughout the tournament. He wrote: ““As we approach the World Cup, I would humbly like to let all my friends know to not request me for tickets at all through the tournament. Enjoy from your homes pls.”

Anushka Sharma, Virat’s wife and a renowned actress, shared her husband’s Instagram post and added her own message. She wrote: “And let me just add … please don’t request me to help if your messages get unanswered. Thank you for your understanding.”

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli make BIG request on Instagram amidst pregnancy rumours 858167

Recently, Anushka and Virat are in news as it is speculated that the two are all set to welcome their second child. The rumours of her being pregnant with her second child started over the weekend. So far, the actress and the cricketer has not responded to the rumours and have maintained a silence.

Anushka and Virat welcomed their first child, a daughter named Vamika, on January 11, 2021. The couple has always been quite private about their personal lives and has managed to keep their family matters away from the prying eyes of the media.

On the professional front, Anushka is set to play a challenging role in her upcoming project. She will portray the character of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, who is renowned as one of the fastest female bowlers in the history of the sport. The film is highly anticipated and is expected to showcase Anushka’s versatility as an actress.

