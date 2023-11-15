Virat Kohli Takes Inspiration From Legends David Beckham & Sachin Tendulkar Before IND vs NZ

The craze for the semifinals is very high among the audience. Everyone’s eye is on who will enter the finals. However, amidst that, Indian player Virat Kohli takes inspiration from the legends of sports. Let’s take a look below.

Virat Kohli met the popular football legend David Beckham and Indian cricket God Sachin Tendulkar even before the Indian versus New Zealand match began today in Wankhede Stadium. David Beckham is in India as a UNICEF Goodwill ambassador. Both the legends were welcomed with full cheers in the stadium from the fans as they arrived before.

Virat Kohli with Sachin Tendulkar & David Beckham. – An iconic moment.

On the other hand, the in-form Indian player Virat Kohli was seen talking with both legendary players. And it seems the cricketer was taking inspiration from both to perform better and better.

Team India has been unbeatable since the start of the World Cup match. Men In Blue proved their worth in every match and won matches simultaneously. And it seems this will be another on the list. Also, today, Virat Kohli crossed Sachin Tendulkar’s record of the fastest 50 centuries in an ODI.

Before the match began, Indian captain Rohit Sharma said, “We are gonna bat first. Looks like a good pitch. Looks like on the slower side. Whatever we do, we need to do well. I think it was back in 2019 when we played the semis. NZ is one of the most consistent sides. Very important day. Constantly, talking about how important it is about turning up on that day. It is about controlling the controllables. Same team. ”

While New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said, “We would have batted first. Looks like a used pitch. We would want to do well with the ball and then hopefully, some dew later. Amazing occasion. Four years ago, similar situation but a different location. They have been playing some good cricket. Always a building phase between the tournaments. Need to assess what is in front of you when the tournament starts. We are going with the same team from the previous match.”

