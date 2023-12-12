Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Share ‘Unseen’ Photos From 6th Wedding Anniversary

The favourite actor-cricketer couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently celebrated their 6th wedding anniversary. The duo tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Italy in 2017. Taking to their Instagram handle, the couple dropped photos from their anniversary bash on Tuesday that are now going viral on the internet.

Anushka Sharma shared a beautiful photo of herself with her beloved hubby, Virat Kohli. In the image, the Anushka can be seen hugging Virat, creating a wholesome moment. The bright smile on their faces shows their happiness and love. Sharing this photo, Anushka wrote, “Day filled with love and friends and family got too late to post for the gram? 6+∞ of with my numero uno (Numero Uno means Number one).”

On the other hand, Virat Kohli dropped a cheerful photo from the anniversary bash. In the photo, Anushka can be seen hugging Virat from behind. At the same time, they strike a beautiful smile on their faces, making us awestruck. Sharing this photo, Virat captioned the photo with a red heart and an infinity symbol.

Did you like Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s anniversary celebrations photos? Share your thoughts in the comments box below.