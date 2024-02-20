Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Welcome ‘Vamika’s Little Brother’, Here’s What They Named Him

Leave all the work aside and rush to see Anushka Sharma’s latest Instagram dump, and you will be spellbound. For months, the Sultan actress has been in the limelight for her pregnancy rumours. But no one confirmed it. And now Anushka and Virat surprised fans with the news of welcoming their second child, a baby boy and Vamika’s little brother, Akaay. What could make this evening better?

Sharing the news 5 days after Akaay’s birth on the Instagram handle, Anushka wrote, “With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February. we welcomed our baby boy Akaay / अकाय & Vamika’s little brother into this world!

We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time.

Love & Gratitude. Virat & Anushka.”

As soon as the news broke out, Bollywood celebrities poured in love and well wishes. Alia Bhatt wrote, “How beautiful! Congratulations.” “Biggest congratulations,” Kajal Aggarwal commented. Mouni Roy said, “All my love to you and the lil angel.”

Earlier, Anushka and Virat were blessed with their first child, a baby girl, Vamika, on 11 January 2021, and after three years, the couple welcomed a baby boy, Akaay.

A very congratulations to Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli and Vamika.