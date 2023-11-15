Fastest to 50: Virat Kohli’s spectacular century breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s record

In a cricketing spectacle that will be etched in the memories of fans for years to come, Virat Kohli showcased his unparalleled batting prowess in the ICC World Cup semifinal against New Zealand at the hallowed grounds of Wankhede Stadium. The match not only witnessed a fierce battle between the teams but also marked a historic moment as Kohli scripted his 50th century in One Day Internationals (ODIs), surpassing the iconic Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 tons.

The Wankhede crowd erupted in cheers as Kohli’s innings unfolded, and in a moment of mutual respect, cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar himself stood in applause from the stands as Kohli crossed the monumental century mark in just 106 balls.

Breaking the news to cricket enthusiasts worldwide, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to their official channels, declaring, “A NEW ERA! 🫡🫡 Virat Kohli surpasses the legendary Sachin Tendulkar and now has the most centuries in Men’s ODIs.” The social media proclamation encapsulated the significance of Kohli’s achievement, emphasizing the changing of the guard in the realm of ODI centuries.

What sets Kohli’s record apart is not just the number but the speed at which he reached this milestone. In a remarkable display of consistency and skill, Kohli achieved the historic feat in a mere 279 innings, making him the first cricketer to achieve 50 centuries in Men’s ODIs. Tendulkar’s illustrious career, though laden with records, took 452 innings to accumulate 49 ODI hundreds, underscoring the rapid ascent of Kohli into the annals of cricketing greatness.