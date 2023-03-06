Sania Mirza is an Indian professional tennis player in Mumbai, India. She is considered one of the most successful female tennis players in Indian history. Sania Mirza started playing tennis at six and turned professional in 2003. She has also won numerous other titles and awards throughout her career, including the Arjuna Award, the Padma Shri, and the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna.

Sania Mirza is active on Instagram, where she has over 11.2 million followers. She frequently posts photos and videos from her life, including her family, friends, and travel experiences. She also shares updates about her philanthropic work through her foundation and her support for various causes and events.

Sania Mirza, the world’s best tennis player, ended her journey on March 5 in Hyderabad’s Lal Bahadur Tennis Stadium, where she played her final match. She had won the historic WTA singles title over two decades earlier. So she was noticeably moved when her illustrious career ended on Sunday. Many celebs, including AR Rahman, Mahesh Babu, and his wife, attended her departure party in Hyderabad in the evening.

A R Rahman, Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar At Sania Mirza’s Event

Sania Mirza played her final tennis match on Sunday in Hyderabad’s Lal Bahadur Stadium, where she had played her debut match. Namrata Shirodkar came to Instagram and uploaded a photo from Sania’s party, congratulating her on her long journey. Namrata Shirodkar was dressed entirely in black. Sania Mirza chose a black gown with shimmering embellishments. Namrata shared a trio picture with Mahesh babu and A R Rahman. Namrata, Mahesh Babu, Sania Mirza, and A R Rahman all smiled and posed for the camera with their friends in the photo.

The Oscar-winning singer posted a photo with the tennis player to his Instagram account. Sania looked lovely in a black gown. She finished her appearance with diamond jewellery. A. R. Rahman donned a black sherwani with some diamond stones. A. R. Rahman also posted another selfie with South superstar Mahesh Babu. The latter looked dashing with a black sweatshirt and brown pants.

What do you think about Sania Mirza’s incredible journey? Let us know your opinion in the comment below; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.