Sports | Snippets

Amazing! Virat Kohli's Reaction To Audience Shouting Sara Ali Khan For Shubman Gill

A video clip of Virat Kohli supporting fans to tease Shubman Gill with Sara Ali Khan's name is going viral.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
26 Apr,2023 19:00:05
Former Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli has been constantly attracted to the news headlines since the IPL 2023 started. In addition, Shubman Gill’s love life is also making a significant buzz on the internet. And yet again, a clip of Virat Kohli supporting fans to teas Shubman Gill is going viral online. You can just read more to find out.

Virat Kohli’s Reaction For The Audience

In the viral clip, Virat Kohli is walking on the pitch relaxedly. And it seems that Shubman Gill did something which made the crowd scream, “Humari Bhahi Kaise Ho, Sara Bhabhi Jaisi Ho.” Hearing this, Virat Kohli waved his hands upward, suggesting the audience shout out more. And even Virat Kohli wants something to happen between the two.

While the audience shouted only Sara Bhabhi, which confused the netizens, some thought it was Sara Ali Khan, while others thought Sara Tendulkar.

Netizens Reaction

A user wrote, “Its not sara ali khan it’s sara tendulkar guysss.”

Amazing! Virat Kohli's Reaction To Audience Shouting Sara Ali Khan For Shubman Gill 801392

The other said, “Gill be like*–Sara ka sara le lunga… Kuch nhi chhodunga… Chahe wo khan ho ya tendulakr.”

Amazing! Virat Kohli's Reaction To Audience Shouting Sara Ali Khan For Shubman Gill 801394

“Sara tendulkar ki baat ho rahi haii,” wrote the third.

Amazing! Virat Kohli's Reaction To Audience Shouting Sara Ali Khan For Shubman Gill 801396

Another, referring to Virat Kohli’s reaction, said, “Chants be louder 😂.”

Amazing! Virat Kohli's Reaction To Audience Shouting Sara Ali Khan For Shubman Gill 801400

Shubman Gill is always in the headlines for his love life. Sometimes he is paired with Sara Ali Khan, and at times he is paired with Sara Tendulkar. However, there is no official statement from any of the three.

Who do you like most for Shubman Gill; Sara Ali Khan or Sara Tendulkar? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

