Shubman Gill is one of the most admired and appreciated young cricketers in the country right now. Since the last few years, Shubman Gill has been doing a terrific job for the country and we love it. He first started to get his share of fandom and popularity immediately after his heroics in the Under-19 World Cup and well, so far, things have been absolutely phenomenal for him in every way and how. Soon after that, he was picked up by the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL where he played for a few years and won hearts. Now, he’s playing for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023 and has so far done very well for himself.

Shubman Gill’s special moment with Jr. NTR goes viral:

While all of you equate the name Shubman Gill with just cricket, not many are aware of the fact that he’s also someone who’s immensely talented and gifted when it comes to movies. While he has been linked with Sara Ali Khan in the past, that’s not the only movie connection that he has folks. He seems to also be a big fan of ‘RRR’ superstar Jr. NTR. That’s why, some time back, Shubman Gill had shared a photo of himself with Jr. NTR while simultaneously playing the ‘Naatu Naatu’ song in the background. Want to check it out? See below folks –

Well, absolutely incredible moment for the two of them right folks? The shining bright star of Indian cricket posing with the popular Pan-India star who's made the country proud at a global level at the Oscars. Brilliant, ain't it?