Instagram aims to enhance creative potential introducing ‘Template Browser’ for reels

Instagram users have a new reason to rejoice as Meta introduces the much-anticipated Template Browser feature to Instagram Reels. This exciting update is set to revolutionize the way users create captivating Reels. With the Template Browser, browsing templates by categories has never been easier! Users can now explore templates based on Recommended, Trending, and even templates or audio saved by creators.

How to access to it:

To access this feature, simply tap on the Create button from the home page, select “REEL,” and open your camera gallery by tapping the image in the lower-left corner. From there, click on “Templates” to access a world of creative possibilities. Additionally, creators can also find the Template Browser through the Reels Tab by tapping on the camera icon, then selecting “Templates.”

With this innovative tool at their fingertips, Instagram users can take their Reels to new heights of creativity and engagement.

With the “Use Template” button, creators can easily apply these captivating templates to their own Reels and infuse them with their unique style. Furthermore, by tapping on the “Template by” button in a reel, creators can gain insight into how others have employed the templates in their creations. This allows for a sneak peek into the various creative uses of a particular template, sparking inspiration and encouraging innovation. Notably, this feature bears resemblance to a similar functionality on TikTok, where creators can effortlessly apply templates and effects to their videos. With Instagram’s continuous efforts to enhance user experience and foster artistic expression, creators now have a wealth of tools at their disposal to craft visually stunning and engaging Reels.

