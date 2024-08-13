3 Beautiful Lehenga Blouse Designs Inspired By Jennifer Winget For Wedding Season

Jennifer Winget received a good review on her web series “Raisinghani vs Raisinghani,” she portrayed the role of Anushka Raisinghani, a young lawyer who is truly ethical. The actress is known for her sophisticated and stylish fashion choices, especially regarding lehenga blouses; her outfits often feature exquisite designs that perfectly balance elegance and modernity. Here are three stunning lehenga blouse designs inspired by Jennifer Winget that will make you shine at any wedding

Blouse Designs Inspired By Jennifer Winget

Check out the beautiful lehenga blouse designs, from sheer embroidery to heavy embellish.

1) Sheer Embroidery High Neck Blouse

Jennifer Winget looks stunning in a dusty green lehenga set. The flared lehenga is embroidered and paired with a matching blouse featuring a high, round neckline with embroidery, sheer fabric, and embroidery on the bust area. The sleeves are half embroidered and half sheer, giving a sultry look. She accessorized with silver and diamond earrings and rings and completed the look with sleek, bun hair, green eyelid makeup, and peach lips.

2) Mustard Yellow Anarkali Katori Blouse

Jennifer Winget looks stunning in a mustard yellow lehenga adorned with intricate gold work buttons. The lehenga is floor-length and flared, with tassels on the side, and is accompanied by a matching sheer dupatta embellished with hand embroidery and a scalloped border. She paired it with a matching blouse featuring full sleeves and an Anarkali neckline in katori style, making it an attractive choice. To create a dramatic effect, she kept her neck bare and complemented the outfit with a gold nose ring, a wavy hairstyle, and a silver and diamond ring. Her makeup was in brown shades, creating a pretty look.

3) Pink Heavy Embroidery Blouse

Jennifer Winget looks stunning in a floor-length Rani pink lehenga with floral embroidery on the pleated hemline. She paired it with a matching blouse featuring a collarbone-length neckline. The blouse has heavy embroidery in light pink and magenta over the sleeves. The full sleeves, the heavy work on the blouse, and the light work on the lehenga complement each other, giving her a royal look. Her ensemble comprises dangler earrings, a ring, a sleek bun hairstyle, and peach-shaded makeup with creamy lips.

These lehenga blouse designs inspired by Jennifer Winget will ensure you make a memorable impression at any wedding. Choose the style that best suits your taste and occasion, and you’ll turn heads with your elegant and fashionable look.