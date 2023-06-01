ADVERTISEMENT
5 Times Pranali Rathod Looked Spectacular In Her Sartorial Fashion

The beautiful Pranali Rathod is a diva who constantly amazes her fans. Here check out 5 times the actress proved her fashion in sartorial choices in the pictures

Author: Aarti Tiwari
01 Jun,2023 19:00:21
Like many actresses in the town, Pranali Rathod also become a pro in fashion since her entry into show business. Though she is young and has a long way to the top, she is nothing less than any other actress when fashion is concerned. And we have found 5 times she has nailed her sartorial choice in the pictures, which is a must-see.

1) Dreamy Gown

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame diva styled herself in a beautiful dreamy while gone. The strapless corset gown secured with a belt looked captivating. Her rosy glass makeup and wavy hairstyle uplifted her appearance.

2) Rajasthani Style

The beautiful smile looked mesmerizing on her plain pink embellished kurta paired with matching pyjama, pink white stripped chunni, and a pagdi rounded her Rajasthani look.

5 Times Pranali Rathod Looked Spectacular In Her Sartorial Fashion 811876

3) Bold In Blue

In the below picture, the actress turned hot babe I’m blue plunging mini dress. Her minimalistic makeup and high messy ponytail rounded her look. She has always been startled by her looks.

5 Times Pranali Rathod Looked Spectacular In Her Sartorial Fashion 811877

5 Times Pranali Rathod Looked Spectacular In Her Sartorial Fashion 811878

4) Hot Pink

The actress looked captivating top and bottom in a black bralette paired with a pink blazer and pants. Her dewy makeup, messy hairstyle, and that sensual look are just irresistibly attractive to the eyes.

5 Times Pranali Rathod Looked Spectacular In Her Sartorial Fashion 811879

5 Times Pranali Rathod Looked Spectacular In Her Sartorial Fashion 811880

5) The Casual Case

The diva appeared stunning in a white crop top paired with ripped denim and a blue printed shrug. She posed sitting on the yellow garden bench and exuded a perfect vibe.

5 Times Pranali Rathod Looked Spectacular In Her Sartorial Fashion 811881

Which look did you like? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

