Siddharth Nigam, the Aladdin actor, dropped a mini vlog on Instagram. The actor combined beautiful moments from his upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch. The video left his fans all overawed.

Siddharth Nigam shares a mini vlog from the KKBKKJ trailer launch

Siddharth Nigam shared a mini vlog on Instagram. The actor was at the trailer launch of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. At the launch, the actor spoke about his dreams coming true after bagging work with Salman Khan. In the mini vlog, he shared glimpses from the trailer launch too. We can see him getting candid with Bhaijaan and other stars from the movie.

Nigam’s craze with this movie has gone to the next level, definitely! And we can say it is all worth it! Nigam has proven to be one of the brightest stars in the country.

Sharing the video reel on Instagram, Nigam wrote, “ And the Fun Begins…

Day – 1 Kisi Ka BHAI Kisi Ki JAAN

Trailer Launch*+ 4

Thank you so much for showering so much love on the trailer, but picture aabhi baki hai mere dosto €9

#kisikabhaikisikijaan #kisikabhaikisikijaantrailer #siddharthnigam”

About Kisi Ka Bhai Ki Ka Jaan

The upcoming action movie is currently a buzz. The film stars Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. However, the movie also comes with a starry ensemble cast along with these two superstars. Siddharth Nigam plays a pivotal role. Apart from Nigam, we will witness Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal and others.

On the 10th of April, post the movie’s trailer launch, the buzz only got stronger. We are now eagerly waiting to watch the film on the big screen, and what the cinema awaits us!

Are you excited too? Let us know in the comments below