ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

A good fitness regime and balanced diet is my mantra for well-being: Prateik Chaudhary

Prateik Chaudhary of Sindoor Ki Keemat fame talks about his fitness mantra. He explains in detail on how he toils hard to get the dashing physique that he has.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
18 Jul,2023 15:55:17
A good fitness regime and balanced diet is my mantra for well-being: Prateik Chaudhary 834880

Prateik Chaudhary the dashing actor who was last seen in Sindoor Ki Keemat understands the right balance between having a great physique and sustaining it for a long time!!

He is a fitness freak to the core and has his own definitions of staying fit and having a great physique. Says Prateik,  “I was a little more muscular before Sindoor Ki Keemat. I had a good amount of lean muscle weight. But my character Ashwin Awasthi was around 22-23 years old, so I had to cut down a little. If I see my fitness in the last few years I have always been in shape. I have been working out for the last 10 years and was keen on sports and dance during my school and college days. It’s not at all difficult for me because I love fitness. Following a good fitness regime and balanced diet is my mantra for well-being.”

Talking at length about his fitness regime, Prateik explains, “I feel a good physique is 70% good diet and 30% workout. So I try to maintain a diet and eat home food as much as possible. I work out for 2.5 hours with a combination of cardio and dance. I have joined a dance class. I also drink a lot of water.”

Speaking about his diet in detail Prateik says, “In the morning, I start the day with my Apple cider vinegar or warm water with lemon and chia seeds. Then I have fruits with moong dal chilla. For lunch 200 grams of brown rice, daal and green vegetables. In the evening, I eat sprouts with salad. Dinner is the same as lunch.”

Way to go, Prateik!!

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Exclusive: Child actor Hardika Sharma to play the lead in film Mission Rafa 834877
Exclusive: Child actor Hardika Sharma to play the lead in film Mission Rafa
My only inspiration has been to be happy: Vihan V Verma 834786
My only inspiration has been to be happy: Vihan V Verma
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (10 - 16 July): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more 834730
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (10 – 16 July): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Gavie Chahal serves the needy in the flood-hit region of Patiala; read details 834666
Gavie Chahal serves the needy in the flood-hit region of Patiala; read details
Exclusive: Myra Singh to feature in Kareena Kapoor starrer film The Crew 834615
Exclusive: Myra Singh to feature in Kareena Kapoor starrer film The Crew
My family loves the Butter Chicken that I make: Susmita Banik 834576
My family loves the Butter Chicken that I make: Susmita Banik
Latest Stories
Shocking: A Leopard Creates Terror On Sets Of Shoaib Ibrahim's Show Ajooni 834929
Shocking: A Leopard Creates Terror On Sets Of Shoaib Ibrahim’s Show Ajooni
Happy Birthday Priyanka You Do Us Proud 834924
Happy Birthday Priyanka You Do Us Proud
Naagin Fame Tejasswi Prakash Gets Kissed By Her Mr Perfect, Karan Kundrra; Check Here 834921
Naagin Fame Tejasswi Prakash Gets Kissed By Her Mr Perfect, Karan Kundrra; Check Here
Pandya Store Spoiler: Arushi and Shivank plan against the Pandya family 834866
Pandya Store Spoiler: Arushi and Shivank plan against the Pandya family
Anjum Fakih gets back to Kundali Bhagya, expresses her happiness 834864
Anjum Fakih gets back to Kundali Bhagya, expresses her happiness
"One of the craziest passion," says Venkatesh Prasad awestruck by MS Dhoni's bikes collection 834853
“One of the craziest passion,” says Venkatesh Prasad awestruck by MS Dhoni’s bikes collection
Read Latest News