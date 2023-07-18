A good fitness regime and balanced diet is my mantra for well-being: Prateik Chaudhary

Prateik Chaudhary the dashing actor who was last seen in Sindoor Ki Keemat understands the right balance between having a great physique and sustaining it for a long time!!

He is a fitness freak to the core and has his own definitions of staying fit and having a great physique. Says Prateik, “I was a little more muscular before Sindoor Ki Keemat. I had a good amount of lean muscle weight. But my character Ashwin Awasthi was around 22-23 years old, so I had to cut down a little. If I see my fitness in the last few years I have always been in shape. I have been working out for the last 10 years and was keen on sports and dance during my school and college days. It’s not at all difficult for me because I love fitness. Following a good fitness regime and balanced diet is my mantra for well-being.”

Talking at length about his fitness regime, Prateik explains, “I feel a good physique is 70% good diet and 30% workout. So I try to maintain a diet and eat home food as much as possible. I work out for 2.5 hours with a combination of cardio and dance. I have joined a dance class. I also drink a lot of water.”

Speaking about his diet in detail Prateik says, “In the morning, I start the day with my Apple cider vinegar or warm water with lemon and chia seeds. Then I have fruits with moong dal chilla. For lunch 200 grams of brown rice, daal and green vegetables. In the evening, I eat sprouts with salad. Dinner is the same as lunch.”

Way to go, Prateik!!