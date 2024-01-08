A Look Into Nia Sharma’s Thrilling Vacation In Chandrashila, See Here

Nia Sharma is a wanderlust. She often plans trips to new places across the globe. The Jamai Raja actress has been to different places in the world. Along with that, she loves to share anecdotes of her life with her fans and followers. And this time, she is enjoying a thrilling vacation in Chandrashila. Let’s take a look below

Nia Sharma’s Thrilling Vacation

Treating her fans with the visuals of her thrilling vacation, Nia Sharma shared several photos on her Instagram handle. In the images, she can be seen posing on the top of the mountain with the happiness of climbing the mountain. In the other photos, she poses candidly and shares a glimpse of every step climbing the mountain. The video features Nia Sharma running on the mountain, and her excitement makes it clear that she has a great time on this thrilling trekking vacation.

Well, that’s not all! Her thrilling vacation doesn’t end there. She also saw a place where people worshipped. She also enjoyed sipping hot coffee on the balcony with the breathtaking nature visuals. The green mountains and cloudy blue skies are a treat to the eyes. Nia Sharma climbed the Chandrashila mountain in Uttrakhand. Sharing these pictures in the caption, she wrote, “Trekked Right upto the Peak.. (without a helicopter) #chandrashila #tungnathtrek”.

