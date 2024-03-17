A Peek Into Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla’s Cosy Dinner Date

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla share an undeniable chemistry both on and off-screen. Their real-life relationship adds depth to their on-screen performances, making them one of the most loved couples among fans. From portraying emotional scenes or moments of pure romance, their connection can be seen clearly. And whenever the couple shares a new dump, we know we are in for a treat, captivating audiences with their natural chemistry and compatibility. Recently, the couple went on a dinner date after a long time. Let’s take a glimpse below.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rubina dropped photos showcasing insights from her dinner date. Sharing these photos she wrote, “Date night after a lonnnnngggg time.” The couple can be seen twinning in black outfits. The actress wore a black maxi dress with tie-dye print. She completed her overall glam with an open hairstyle, minimal makeup, gold hoops, and black glasses.

On the other hand, Abhinav looks charming in a black shirt with a simple haircut and mustache. From posing together for a selfie to getting candid, the couple enjoyed every moment. They also tried some yummy momos with a refreshing drink. The moody lighting and luxurious hotel set the mood for the date. Rubina loved the momos, but it was so hot that she felt a little uneasy, but with her smile, it seemed it was worth it.

