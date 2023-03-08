Siddharth Nigam is an avid social media user. The actor has whopping number of fan following on his Instagram handle. Time and again, the actor has kept his fans hooked to his Instagram profile, given his everyday posts and pictures on gram. Owing to that, the actor dropped bomb Holi goals with his latest photodump on social media.

In the pictures, we can see Nigam wearing a casual white t-shirt. He teamed the look with messy hair and black shades. The actor shared a series of pictures from the Holi bash. The actor shared a before and after version too, in the first we can see all dope in white, while in the next all smeared with colours and wet.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “Happyy hoooliiiii❤️💥

My Holi before/after look”

Here take a look-

Siddharth Nigam shot to fame with his work as a child actor. Known for his cameo in the movie Dhoom 3, Nigam has now come a long way. With his spectacular work folios on tv screens too, Nigam is now set for his next big movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie also stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill and others in lead roles.

Nigam became a household name after his amazing performance as Aladdin in the show Aladdin-Naam Toh Suna Hoga. He has also been featured in countless music videos to date. The actor is also known for holding strong forte in gymnastics and dance. The actor is a fantastic dancer and has often left his fans baffled with his spectacular action scenes on and off the screen.

Are you a Siddharth Nigam fan? Let us know in the comments below and for more such updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.