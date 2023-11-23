Aadaye On-point’! Pranali Rathod Slays In Red Saree, Take A Look

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Pranali Rathod garnered massive love from the audience for her performance in the show. Though she has not been seen On-screen for the past few months, the actress knows how to keep up with the buzz with her social media posts. Today, she grabs our attention with her mesmerizing aadaye in saree. Let’s take a closer look below.

Pranali Rathod’s Saree Look

So gorgeous! Pranali Rathod knows to strike a balance between elegance and grace. Her every look screams attention, and the latest is no exception. The diva, this time, drops a photo of herself flaunting her aadaye in a red saree on her Instagram story. In the image, she can be seen wearing a beautiful red silk saree with gold prints that give a royal look. She pairs her look with a matching three-forth sleeves blouse. In the vibrant red saree allure, Pranali Rathod makes us go drooling.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress adorns her ethnicity with gold vintage accessories. With the shiny eye shadow, she accentuates her beautiful eyes. Her red cheeks and matching bold red lips complement her monotone appearance. Her open, soft curls give her a feminine touch. Posing in the aesthetic environment, the actress flaunts her aadaye on point.

Did you like Pranali Rathod’s mesmerizing aadaye in red saree? Drop your views in the comments box.