Acting is a study, it’s not just about glamour: Himanshi Parashar

Himanshi Parashar, who was last seen in Teri Meri Doriyaann on Star Plus believes that the way to improve one’s craft as an actor is by observing people, and it’s not just limited to on-screen but off-screen too.

She says, “As an actor, I believe that observation is the most important factor in improving my craft. This doesn’t just mean watching other actors in movies or projects. It involves paying attention to the small things around you—like how a friend reacts to certain situations, how a watchman behaves, or how strangers respond to little things.”

Her strengths as an actor are being disciplined, being on time, being professional, knowing her lines, and understanding what she is supposed to do. She says, “It’s not just about showing up; it’s about knowing what happened in the previous scene, understanding what my character is feeling now, and reacting appropriately to how the other person is acting.”

“Acting is a study—it’s not just about the glamour. You have to know what you are doing, understand what your character is feeling, and forget about your real self to fully become the character. That’s the real challenge, and it’s also the fun part of my job,” she continues.

She further shares that though she has thought of branching out into other areas of the entertainment industry like directing, writing, or producing, currently her focus is on proving herself as a good actor. “It’s important for me to establish that first. Maybe after that, I can consider producing. As for directing and writing, I think there are others who are better suited for those roles,” she concludes.