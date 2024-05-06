After Accident Divyanka Tripathi Stuns With Her Shoe Balance Mobility Challenge By Vivek Dahiya, Watch

The evergreen Divyanka Tripathi is a popular Indian television actress who never misses a chance to impress. However, the diva recently had an accident, but thankfully, there were no major injuries. With the help of her fans and their prayers, the actress is recovering well. In her latest Instagram dump, she leaves us spellbound with her act as she performs a shoe balance mobility challenge given by her husband, Vivek Dahiya.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Divyanka Tripathi stunned her fans with her amazing mobility challenge. In the shared video, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress can be seen putting her one-leg shoe on her foot as she lays down on the Yoga mat. Interestingly, she turns round on the floor, balancing the shoe on her foot, leaving us in deep surprise. Well, kudos to Divyanka’s fitness regime. Her flexibility is amazing, and she did shoe balance very smoothly. And undeniably, she won the challenge given by her husband, Vivek Dahiya.

She also nominated her other friends for the same challenge, including Vinny Arora Dhoopar, a fitness trainer named Rasshee, actress Sheeba Akashdeep Sabir, and young woman cricketer Soni Yadav.

Vinny Arora commented, “Wow, good job, Div. I’m Going to try this soon.” Sheeba and Soni accepted the challenge.