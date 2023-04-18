Siddharth Nigam, the Aladdin actor is all set to make his another Bollywood hit with the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actor has made it evident that he is an impeccable actor with his amazing work over the years. Owing to that, Nigam’s throwback picture from last year is going viral, where we can see him posing candid with Salman Khan, while wishing the latter on his birthday.

Siddharth Nigam shares candid moment with Salman Khan

The picture was from last year, when Nigam shared a candid moment with Bhaijaan wishing him on his birthday. The duo looked stunning together in their casuals. However, we can already see the beautiful bond the now co-stars share off the screen in the picture. Scroll down beneath to check on it-

Sharing the picture, he wrote, “Lots of love, hugs and best wishes to you sir Happy birthdayyyy bhaijaan💫

@beingsalmankhan ❤🎂”

Here take a look-

Siddharth Nigam Work Front

Siddharth Nigam is an Indian actor, gymnast, and martial artist. He started his career as a child artist and gained popularity with his portrayal of young Aamir Khan in the film “Dhoom 3”.

He then appeared in several television shows, including “Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat”, “Peshwa Bajirao”, and “Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga”, where he played the lead role of Aladdin. As of now, he is currently busy with his upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie shall also feature Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles.