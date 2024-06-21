Aladdin Fame Siddharth Nigam’s Classy Casual Look Perfect For Monsoon Weather, See Pics!

Siddharth Nigam is well-known for his performance in the television series “Aladdin.” He is the most breathtaking fashion slayer in the industry. The actor made headlines for his dazzling performance in Salman Khan’s “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.” The young actor, known for his performing ability and charming appearance, has once again shown his immaculate fashion sense. Here’s a closer look at Siddharth Nigam’s casual appearance for a monsoon look-

Siddhartha Nigam’s Casual Look-

Siddharth Nigam took to Instagram to show off his amazing appearance in a casual fit. The Aladdin actor opts for a black T-shirt with a round neckline, half-sleeves, and a white print on the left side of the waistline, providing a classy and comfy look. His chic look is paired with maroon and white printed track pants, which completes his casual look very well.

Siddharth Nigam’s Hairstyle And Accessories-

Siddhart hair is styles in a comb hairstyle to his stylish appearance. His clean-shaven appearance heightens his young appeal and adds to the overall elegance of the ensemble. Siddharth kept his accessories simple, choosing a silver neck chain, a grey cap, and white and black flip-flops. Siddharth takes a confident and poised pose in the photographs, highlighting the casual, immaculate fit and style as he poses in the rainy weather and opts for a candid pose.

On the work front, Siddharth Nigam will feature in the upcoming series #BLUETICK alongside Parul Gulati.

