‘All heads in the cloud’ but with a fashion flair - Rubina Dilaik

Her candid moment is like a breath of fresh air, reminding us all that sometimes the most beautiful moments are the unscripted ones. Check it out below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
23 Jul,2023 14:15:08
Rubina Dilaik just delivered the best candid moment ever! The stunning diva took to her Instagram handle to drop a bombshell of a picture straight from her flight, and boy, are we in for a treat! Dressed in a stylish beige sweatshirt, she effortlessly oozed coolness like a true fashion queen. But here’s the cherry on top – she went au naturel with no makeup, letting her natural beauty shine through, and oh, those subtle pink lips added the perfect touch of charm.

And can we take a moment to appreciate her fabulous tresses flowing open with the outfit? It’s like she’s a mesmerizing enchantress, and we can’t help but be in absolute awe of her ethereal beauty. Rubina truly knows how to slay every moment, whether it’s on the red carpet or up in the clouds!

Her candid moment is like a breath of fresh air, reminding us all that sometimes the most beautiful moments are the unscripted ones. Rubina Dilaik’s infectious charm and down-to-earth attitude have won our hearts once again, leaving us eagerly waiting for more candid surprises from her.

Have a look-

But not just that, the queen of candid captions, she had us rolling on the floor with her funny wit. Sharing the picture, she hilariously wrote, “Post na karo toh sawaal, karo toh bawaal.” Well, in these heavy times where we swear by social media, and given Rubina’s huge fan following, it’s a given.

