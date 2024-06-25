Aly Goni Gifts Himself A New Land Rover Defender Car, Checkout Whopping Price: Jasmin Bhasin Feels Happy

Aly Goni needs no introduction. He is a favorite of female fans, and his performance in different shows made him a household name. He has bought a brand new luxurious car. Treating fans with the insights of this special moment with his fans, the Laughter Chefs actor shared a series of photos on his Instagram handle. Upon this, Aly Goni’s girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin and his close friends like Rahul Vaidya, Arjit Taneja, and others congratulated the actor by commenting on his post. Are you curious to know the price of the car? Read below.

Aly Goni Gifts Himself A Brand New Land Rover Defender

On Monday, June 24, television actor Aly Goni gifted himself a brand new car, Land Rover Defender, and shared a series of photos on his Instagram handle, expressing his joy with his fans. The actor’s new car is a black beauty that combines elegance and power. As the car’s characteristics are amazing, it comes with a whopping price tag. The luxurious SUV starts at INR 97 lakhs and goes up to INR 2.35 crores, depending upon the model.

View Instagram Post 1: Aly Goni Gifts Himself A New Land Rover Defender Car, Checkout Whopping Price: Jasmin Bhasin Feels Happy

In the opening frame, Aly proudly poses with his new black beauty in the showroom. For the special occasion, the actor wore a black T-shirt with cargo-printed bottoms. Black glasses added sophistication, while the cool cap and white chunky shoes made him look charming. In the next photo, Aly poses with his friend Rayees Khan and others. For the inauguration, the Laughter Chefs actor also broke a coconut and put a garland in the front of his car.

Expressing her happiness at Aly Goni’s new achievement, girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin dropped clapping hands and evil eye emoticons in the comments. She also shared it in her story and wrote, “Congratulations @alygoni. May all your dreams come true.” On the other hand, his best friends Rahul Vaidya and Arjit Taneja also wished him the same. Stars like Nia Sharma, Jay Bhanushali, Tony Kakkar, and Sonal Chauhan congratulated the actor.