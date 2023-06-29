ADVERTISEMENT
Aly Goni's romantic birthday wish for partner Jasmin Bhasin is 'couple goals'

Aly Goni, the popular television personality, expressed his love and admiration for his partner Jasmin Bhasin with a romantic birthday wish that has set the bar for 'couple goals.' Scroll below to check the video-

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
29 Jun,2023 07:35:34
Aly Goni, the popular television personality, expressed his love and admiration for his partner Jasmin Bhasin with a romantic birthday wish that has set the bar for ‘couple goals.’ Aly Goni shared a heartwarming video featuring him and Jasmin Bhasin, where the couple can be seen cuddling and enjoying each other’s company. Along with the video, Aly Goni penned a heartfelt message for Jasmin, emphasizing her significance in his life as his best friend and soulmate.

He expressed that he genuinely means it when he says he cannot imagine his life without her. Aly playfully added that his life wouldn’t function properly without her, as they are each other’s world. He concluded his message by wishing Jasmin Bhasin a very happy 16th birthday, showering her with love and blessings. Aly Goni’s birthday wish not only showcases their deep bond but also highlights their adorable chemistry, making their fans swoon over their relationship.

Aly Goni’s beautiful video for Jasmin Bhasin

In the video, we can see Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin having their best times together, and no wonder the video served us nothing but couple goals.

Sharing the video, Aly Goni wrote, “Happy happy birthday to the mostttt important person in my life My best friend my soulmate ❤️.. sirf bol nahi raha sach mein tere bina mein kuch nahi and u know that 🤓.. tere bina mera engine hi nahi chalta haha kyunnn ki hum hi to humari duniya hai 😘 Allah tujhe bohot saari khushiya de.. bohot bohot sara pyaar ❤️ happy 16th 😜” to this, Jasmin Bhasin wrote, “Emotional kar diya”

Here take a look-

