An old video of Dhoom 3 BTS featuring young Siddharth Nigam goes viral, watch

Siddharth Nigam made hurls with his amazing work on the screen with his debut Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, that stars Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in the leads, check out video below

Siddharth Nigam, a well-known figure in the entertainment industry, first caught the attention of audiences with his portrayal of young Sahir and Samar in the hit film ‘Dhoom 3’, alongside Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan. His remarkable performance as a child artist earned him critical acclaim and set the platform for his future success. Over the years, Siddharth has made his mark on the small screen, appearing in numerous television shows as a child star. With the passage of time, the young boy from ‘Dhoom 3’ has matured into a dashing young man, causing a stir among his female admirers.

As of now, Nigam made hurls all across the nation with his amazing work in the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie starred Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in the leads. His Bollywood debut as an adult earned him immense love and praise from the netizens all across.

Siddharth Nigam’s old video from Dhoom 3

An old video of Siddharth Nigam became viral once again in all these buzzes. In the video, we can see a young Siddharth Nigam, performing the stunts all by himself. The video showcases insights of making of the film. What’s more, we already can see Siddharth’s stunning gymnastic skills in the movie.

We also see Aamir Khan talking candidly about the film and more. YRF sharing the video on their official YouTube channel wrote, “The character that put us on the edge of our seats the whole time! Know how Siddharth Nigam was casted for the role and all the practice that went behind making of his scenes.”

Have a look below-