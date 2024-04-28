Ankita Lokhande Channels Punjabi Kudi Charm in a Vibrant Purple Kurta Set, See Photos!

Ankita Lokhande‘s stunning wardrobe choices frequently astound her fans. She is the original fashionista in the entertainment industry. She can carry off any look elegantly, from airy traditional dresses to sensual Western fits to polished pantsuit styles. This time, she exudes elegance in a purple kurta ensemble. Take a thorough look below.

Ankita Lokhande’s Purple Kurta Set-

Ankita chose a purple kurta outfit that perfectly blends tradition and modern flair. The kurta drew attention with its stunning silver lace embellishments and intricate silver work. The kurta, with side slits, sleeveless, and a snug fit, contributed to a sleek and polished look. The flared pants and sheer dupatta, embellished with matching silver embroidery, complemented the look and added to the overall charm of the outfits. The outfit is from Anjana Se, and it cost Rs. 48,000.

Ankita’s Glam Appearance-

For her hair, the actress opts for a side-parted curly open simple wavy locks hairstyle that complements the sophistication of her outfit. Her makeup is kept soft and natural, focusing on glowing skin, nude eyeshadows, and a light pink matte lip color that enhances her features without overpowering her look. For an ethnic look, she opted for long gold earrings, bangles, rings, and silver sandals. In the pictures, she flaunts her desi flair with a stunning smile.

Did you like seeing Ankita’s ethnic outfits? Let us know your thoughts below, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.