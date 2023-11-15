Ankita Lokhande Personifies Elegance In Green Silk Saree With Beautiful Bindi

The ever-beautiful Ankita Lokhande often leaves her fans spellbound with her fashion choices. She is an OG fashionista in the entertainment world. From ethereal traditional outfits to sensuous western fits to classy pantsuit styles, she has the knack to pull every look elegantly. And this time, she personifies elegance in a green saree. Here, take a full look below.

Ankita Lokhande’s Green Saree Look

Absolutely beautiful! Ankita Lokhande, with her outfit choices, always makes fans awestruck. The actress embraces her ethnicity in the sheer green traditional saree with the classy gold work bold blue border. She pairs her six yards of elegance with the matching blue plain blouse. The sleeveless pattern accentuates her beautiful shoulders. The perfect pleats and the pallu around her hand look elegant.

That’s not all! Ankita Lokhande gives ethnic simplicity a touch of sophistication with the small stud earrings and necklace. The matching blue bangles complement her contrasting glam. The open hairstyle, rosy blush cheeks, and glossy light on lips complete her appearance. While the beautiful bindi on the forehead personifies elegance and style.

In the series of photos, Ankita mesmerises fans through her stunning appearance in the saree. In contrast, her beautiful smile left fans swooning.

Did you like Ankita Lokhande’s saree look? Let us know in the comments box.