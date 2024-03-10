Ankita Lokhande Turns Up Desi Sass In Tangerine Saree, See Here

The queen of hearts, Ankita Lokhande, needs no introduction. Known for her appearance as Archana Deshmukh in Pavitra Rishta, the TV diva carved her niche in the industry and became a household name with her acting skills. What makes her a true sensation is her fashion choices wherever she goes. In addition, her recent appearance is no exception in a beautiful tangerine saree.

Ankita Lokhande’s Desi Sass In Tangerine Saree

In the vibrant tangerine shade, Ankita flaunts her desi sass effortlessly. The actress dons a beautiful tangerine saree from the shelves of Chetana and Swathi from the brand Issa. The saree features a striped pattern that looks alluring. The sleeveless low neckline blouse with the embroidered details creates a wow appearance. In the see-through saree, Ankita’s desi sass impressed us effortlessly.

Creating mesmerizing visuals, Ankita styled her look with simplicity, symbolizing comfort, and style. The actress left her hair open, styled in beautiful curls, creating an alluring touch. The winged eyeliner and shimmery eye shadow accentuate her beautiful eyes. Her rosy red cheeks and glossy lips complement her overall appearance. Small earrings and bracelets give her a statement appearance. With her charismatic smile, she left her fans in awe. Ankita never fails to rule over hearts with her charm.

Did you like Ankita Lokhande’s tangerine saree? Please share your thoughts in the comments box.