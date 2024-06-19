Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain Invite Laughter Chefs Teams Including Aly Goni, Nia Sharma & More For House Party

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are a beloved couple in town. They also share a great bond with many stars in the television and Bollywood industry. As we know, Ankita and Vicky live in a luxurious house and often organise get-togethers, whether celebrating Halloween parties or Diwali celebrations. Yet again, the duo held a house party where they invited team members of Laughter Chefs. Let’s take a look at the house party.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s House Party

Last night, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain hosted a fun-filled house party. The duo invited the cast of the Laughter Chefs reality show, including Aly Goni, Nia Sharma, Arjun Bijlani, Disha Parmar, Neha Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya, and more.

Nia Sharma shared glimpses from the house party at Ankita’s house. The grandeur and luxury of the house enchanted Nia, and she treated her fans with a clear glimpse of the hall room. The Suhagan Chudail actress also posed with the girl gang, including Ankita Lokhande and Reem Shaikh, for the mirror selfies.

View Instagram Post 1: Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain Invite Laughter Chefs Teams Including Aly Goni, Nia Sharma & More For House Party

But wait, there is more! Ankita and Vicky’s house party was fun. The singer in the house, Rahul Vaidya, began singing, setting the mood for the party. Vicky’s mother also joined the night party. Aly Goni supported his friend Rahul in the singing competition, and Vicky Jain couldn’t resist showcasing his singing talent.

Sharing a glimpse of the singing session, Aly Goni wrote, “Hum sab kitna acchaa gaa lete hai Rahul.” Undeniably, last night’s party was fun and entertainment.