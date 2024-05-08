Ankita Lokhande’s Latest Ethnic Purple Saree is the Ideal Look for Wedding Season, See Photos!

Ankita Lokhande, a beacon of style in the entertainment industry, never fails to captivate her fans with her wardrobe choices. Her versatility is a testament to her fashion prowess, effortlessly transitioning from ethereal traditional dresses to trendy Western fits and sleek pantsuit styles. This time, she exudes elegance in a purple saree. Take a closer look below.

Ankita Lokhande’s Purple Saree Appearance-

Ankita Lokhande’s wardrobe choices consistently leave people in awe. The actress embraces her ethnicity in a sheer purple traditional saree, adorned with sophisticated gold buttas embroidery and a bright gold and pink border. She complements her six yards of elegance with a perfectly matched purple strappy, deep neckline simple blouse. The sleeveless design accentuates her stunning shoulders. The exquisite dropped end piece around her hand is a testament to her impeccable taste.

Ankita’s Glam Appearance-

With the gold earrings and necklace, Ankita Lokhande elevates ethnic simplicity to the next level. The complementing gold rings add to her contrasted glamor. Her open-side-parted wavy tresses, rosy blush cheeks, and light pink lips round off her look. The lovely bindi on the forehead personifies elegance and style. Ankita captivates people in the images with her lovely appearance in the saree. Her stunning smile, on the other hand, had fans in awe.

She captioned her post, “Tell me you are an Indian without telling me you are an Indian.”

