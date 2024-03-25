Ansh Bagri recollects his favourite childhood memories of Holi

Ansh Bagri the talented actor who is presently seen in Atrangii and Star Bharat’s Baghin, is usually a family man when it comes to celebrating the festival of colours, Holi.

Ansh talks about his plans for Holi by saying, “I don’t have any plans at the moment, but maybe I’ll celebrate Holi safely at home with a few friends, apply a little bit of gulal, and call my mother in Delhi to wish her. For me, Holi is like the festival that we have heard since childhood about forgetting all grudges and embracing even our enemies with a hug. I will meet up with my close friends, wish them, and make sure to bring all the vibrant colours of Holi into my life and keep them throughout the year.”

“Holi is a colourful festival, so I will make sure to cherish all those beautiful colours in my life. Back in my childhood, my mom used to make dahi and pakoras, and I used to love eating gujiyas on Holi. Since my mom is in Delhi, I will surely miss her,” he adds.

Ansh has very strong memories of Holi from his childhood. “I will also miss all my favourite memories of Holi from my childhood. Childhood memories of playing Holi with my neighborhood friends in Delhi, rushing home in the morning, and coming back in the afternoon to enjoy my mom’s dahi and palak pakoras and gujiyas, these are so precious to me. Whenever Holi approaches, I get nostalgic about those days when we used to play Holi in such a messy way that the colours would stick to us for days. But as we grow older, we become wiser and now play Holi with organic colours and avoid wasting water, ensuring our skin and the environment stay healthy.”

Happy Holi to all our readers!!