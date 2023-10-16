Television | Celebrities

Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly wished Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Pranali Rathod on her birthday. Here is the cute message that Rupali has for Pranali on her special day.

The actors from Rajan Shahi’s shows are always looking at opportunities for mutual admiration and showering of love!! Pranali Rathod, Akshara of Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, celebrated her birthday. And it marked a celebration for the entire Director’s Kut family. While many from the industry wished Pranali on her big day, Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguly who is a great friend, with Pranali took to social media to wish her friend on her special day. Rupali posted a picture of her hugging Pranali and wished her profusely on her birthday.

The cute pictures of Rupali and Pranali posted by Rupali are indeed cute. They seem to have been taken during various events where the two actors came together!! As we know, the big Rajan Shahi family always bonds together and to see this closeness between Pranali and Rupali provides us with goosebumps. The beautiful actresses are seen bonding, showing off their rapport and friendliness in style.

Rupali wrote on social media,

rupaliganguly

My little Pranupie wish you a very Happy Birthday ❤️

#rupali #pranali #rupaliganguly #anupamaa #akshara #dkpgirls #bonding #happybirthday #jaimatadi #jaimahakal

You can check the pictures here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Yes, this marked for big celebration as Pranali Rathod has had a great run as Akshara along with Harshad Chopda in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. As we know, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will soon take a generation leap, after which Pranali is slated to play the new generation lead. But nothing as of now, is confirmed.

Here’s wishing Pranali a very Happy Birthday!!